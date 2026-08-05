Boston Bar, North Bend Residents Can Go Home – Remain on Alert

Fraser Canyon – Several Evacuation Orders Downgraded to Alerts

The Fraser Valley Regional District (FVRD) announced several changes to the evacuation orders currently in place in the Boston Bar area. Effective at 12:45 pm on August 5th the following areas in Electoral Area A will be on Evacuation Alert:

North Bend and Canyon Alpine

Fishblue Lake Area

Nahatlatch and North Boothroyd Area

Boston Bar

Scuzzy Creek south of Boston Bar

Residents are reminded they are still on Evacuation Alert. The Brunswick Creek wildfire is still considered out of control however BC Wildfire advises the risk has sufficiently subsided and residents may return home if they choose to.

As the southern highway access to the area remains closed due to wildfire activity and hazardous road conditions, the only access for residents returning home will be through a northern route. That access map is attached.

The Emergency Support Services provided by the Province will remain in effect until the morning of August 8th so residents have some time to prepare for re-entry.

The FVRD has a re-entry guide for residents with information on what they need to do before they return home and when they return home. Information such as cleaning (or disposing) of their refrigerators and what foods are safe to consume are in the guide. A print copy is available at the FVRD offices and the ESS reception centres. A downloadable version is also available on the FVRD website at FVRD.ca/EOC.

Residents are also reminded that the area is on a boil water advisory for properties receiving FVRD water. Those on private wells are reminded that the wells require testing before consuming the water. Well operators should contact Fraser Health for advice.

Residents who are experiencing transportation challenges or other barriers to re-entry can contact the Emergency Operation Centre at 778-704-0400.

The Red Cross will provide cleaning kits for each household. The kits will be available in Boston Bar. The location of the kits will be posted to the FVRD website and Facebook pages when it is determined.

The landfill will be open from 4:00pm to 8:00pm on August 5th. Any refrigerators or freezers dropped off must be clean and emptied of all contents.

This downgrade to Alert is for these areas only do not apply to any First Nations communities. First Nation members should look to their governments for direction.

Background

The first Evacuation Order was issued by the FVRD on July 4th.

In total there were approximately 460 people evacuated in all evacuation order areas.

In the FVRD 92 households registered for ESS services for a total of 159 people. Some may have gone outside of our region and registered in Kamloops or Merrit. We do not have those numbers.

At the two ESS centres a total of 430 case files were created. This includes FVRD residents and First Nations members. Some people may have registered and created files in both ESS locations.

There are currently 46 properties on Evacuation Order in the Hells Gate, Spuzzum and south to Sawmill Creek areas.

There are currently 897 properties on Evacuation Alert in the FVRD.