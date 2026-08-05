August 5 – Canada Post Service Disruptions in the Fraser Valley Due To Air Quality

Ottawa/Fraser Valley (Canada Post/CUPW) – As to be expected, there will be Canada Post Service Disruptions in the Fraser Valley Due To Air Quality (as well as other parts of BC) :

August 5 : Wildfires and poor air quality are affecting mail and parcel delivery in parts of British Columbia. Canada Post is putting emergency measures in place to best serve residents of these communities and keep them connected.

The following communities have been issued a red alert:

70 Mile House (issued July 27)

Clinton (issued July 24)

Boston Bar (issued July 16)

The following communities have been issued a yellow alert:

Chilliwack (downgraded August 5)

Okanagan Lake (downgraded August 5)

Lower Mainland (issued August 5)

Penticton (issued August 5)

Abbotsford (issued August 4)

Hope (issued August 4)

Mission (issued August 4)

Kamloops (issued July 31)

Vernon (issued July 31)

A red service alert means that we are suspending delivery for the day and not sending our delivery agents out or recalling them. This includes mail collection. A yellow service alert means we are going to do our best to deliver, but there may be delays. Delivery will resume once conditions improve and it’s safe to do so.

Delivery service alerts are posted and updated on our Delivery service alerts webpage and on our @canadaposthelps X account.

Free Mail Forwarding service

Effective July 24, residents and businesses of 70 Mile House, Boston Bar and Clinton (where postal codes start with V0K) receive free Mail Forwarding service for up to 12 months. Impacted residents have until August 24 to register for the free service.