UPDATE – Two Planes From Flight Schools Crash Over Chilliwack – One Submerged in Lagoon Off Wolfe Road – The Other Landed Safety at Chilliwack Airport

Chilliwack (with files from Canadian Press/Chilliwack Breaking News 24/7/ Peter Vogel) – Two planes from a pair of flight schools crashed Monday while flying near the city of Chilliwack in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley.

Garry Atkins with the Chilliwack Airport says one of the aircraft carrying two occupants safely landed at the airport.

He says the second plane became submerged in a quarry lagoon and that one person was reported to be on board.

BC Emergency Health Services says five ambulances were dispatched to an area of Wolfe Road and Schweyey Road, northwest of the airport, and that no patients were taken to hospital.

RCMP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

FVN has reached out to Transport Canada for an update. From their website- The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is deploying a team of investigators following a mid-air collision involving two Cessna 172 aircraft, that occurred Monday near Chilliwack Airport, British Columbia. The team will arrive on site Tuesday afternoon and will gather information and assess the occurrence.

The TSB is an independent agency that investigates air, marine, pipeline, and rail transportation occurrences. Its sole aim is the advancement of transportation safety. It is not the function of the Board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2026.

ORIGINAL STORY – There were many social media reports late Monday afternoon (@5:30PM) of a small aircraft crashing into the lagoon off Wolfe Road. (Wolfe Road and Skway Road) .

Chilliwack Breaking News 24/7 was stating a plane was submerged and that flight radar indicating that the incident happened and an elevation of about 2000ft. Plane originally departed from Abbotsford.

There are unconfirmed reports that this was some type of a training flight

Tech news columnist Peter Vogel Posted to FVN Social Media : Complex situation unfolding in Chillwack, east of Vancouver BC. Somewhere around 5 PM Monday afternoon two small planes are believed to have collided midair. One has landed at Chillwack Airport but not in fully operational condition. The other is believed to be submerged in water. Here is the track of one of the two planes believed involved.

2026 August 3 Flight Path courtesy Peter Vogel

There is a large presence of Fire, Ambulance and Search & Rescue in the Wolf Rd Area in Shxwhay Village.

Monitoring Transport Canada for updates.

More to come.