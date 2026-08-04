Grand Kyiv Ballet in Mission (October 7) and Chilliwack (October 15) (VIDEO)

Mission/Chilliwack – Swan Lake Reimagined — Where Tradition Meets Technology For over a century, Swan Lake has stood as one of the most cherished treasures of classical ballet. Its sweeping Tchaikovsky score, timeless choreography.
The Grand Kyiv Ballet will be in Mission and Chilliwack in October.
Libretto: Vasiliy Geltser
Choreography: Anatoliy Shekera
Music: Pyotr Tchaikovsky
Mission at the Clarke Theatre – Wed, Oct 7 2026, 7 – 9pm
Chilliwack – Thursday, October 15 at 7:00 p.m. HUB International Theatre, Chilliwack Cultural Centre
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