Grand Kyiv Ballet in Mission (October 7) and Chilliwack (October 15) (VIDEO)

Mission/Chilliwack – Swan Lake Reimagined — Where Tradition Meets Technology For over a century, Swan Lake has stood as one of the most cherished treasures of classical ballet. Its sweeping Tchaikovsky score, timeless choreography.

The Grand Kyiv Ballet will be in Mission and Chilliwack in October.

Libretto: Vasiliy Geltser

Choreography: Anatoliy Shekera

Music: Pyotr Tchaikovsky

Mission at the Clarke Theatre – Wed, Oct 7 2026, 7 – 9pm

Chilliwack – Thursday, October 15 at 7:00 p.m. HUB International Theatre, Chilliwack Cultural Centre

artisticspaceproductions@gmail.com

Website and ticket info here