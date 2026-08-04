City of Mission Launches Cart Selection for New Curbside Collection Program

Mission – The City of Mission is taking the next step toward a new automated curbside collection system and is encouraging curbside customers to choose the cart sizes that best fit their household needs.

The new cart-based collection program will begin the first week of May 2027, bringing a safer and more efficient collection service to the community. As part of the transition, curbside customers can now select the sizes of their garbage, recycling, and organics carts through the City’s online cart selection platform.

Why the City is Making the Change

The new automated collection system is designed to:

Improve safety for collection crews by reducing heavy lifting

Keep waste contained with secure, lids equipped with gravity locks

Help reduce litter and wildlife access

Create a consistent collection system for curbside customers across Mission

Offer a range of cart sizes that match households’ different needs

Your Cart. Your Choice.

Curbside customers can choose from multiple cart size options for garbage, recycling, and organics collection.

The City encourages curbside customers to learn about the available sizes and, whenever possible, view carts in person before making a selection.

Visit a community pop up to see the carts in person.

After using the carts for three months, households will have the opportunity to change their cart sizes once, for no fee.

Key Dates

Cart Selection Opens: August 2026

Cart Selection Deadline: October 30, 2026

Cart Delivery: March–April 2027

Automated Collection Begins: First week of May 2027

Free Cart Exchange Period: August 3 to October 29, 2027

Curbside customers who do not make a selection by the deadline will be assigned default cart sizes by the City.

Nothing Changes Right Now

Current curbside collection service will continue as usual until May 2027. Curbside customers should continue using their existing collection containers until the new carts are delivered and the new program begins.

Learn More

Curbside customers can learn more about the program, compare cart sizes, and make their selection by visiting: mission.ca/carts

Information, videos, FAQs, and community pop up dates and locations will be available through the City’s social media channels and at mission.ca/carts, throughout the cart selection period.

Mission: This Is How We Roll

The new cart-based collection program is an investment in a safer, and more efficient future for Mission. The City is committed to supporting curbside customers every step of the way and ensuring a smooth transition to the new collection system.

Mayor Paul Horn – “Because Mission residents know their households best, our team has ensured that the cart selection process gives people the opportunity to choose the size that works for their family, their home, and their routine. We encourage people to see the carts and to ask our staff questions as they plan for their homes. As we move toward automated curbside collection, our aim is to make the transition as practical and straightforward as possible for residents. In the end, the result will be a more modern, reliable system that will serve our community well for years to come.”

Councillor Jag Gill – “The best investments are the ones that make everyday life easier for residents. These new curbside carts will deliver cleaner, easier, and more reliable service for residents today while helping keep costs down long term.”