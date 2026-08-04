Ottawa/Fraser Valley (Canada Post/CUPW) – As to be expected, there will be Canada Post Service Disruptions in the Fraser Valley Due To Air Quality (as well as other parts of BC) :

A red alert, which means suspension of delivery for the day and no delivery agents available for delivery and recall, has been issued for the following communities:

Chilliwack (issued Aug. 4);

Okanagan Lake (issued Aug. 4);

70 Mile House (issued July 27);

Clinton (issued July 24);

Boston Bar (issued July 16).

The mailing service has issued a yellow alert, which means it will try its best to deliver, but there may be delays, for the following communities: