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Canada Post Service Disruptions in the Fraser Valley Due To Air Quality

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Canada Post Service Disruptions in the Fraser Valley Due To Air Quality

Ottawa/Fraser Valley (Canada Post/CUPW) – As to be expected, there will be Canada Post Service Disruptions in the Fraser Valley Due To Air Quality (as well as other parts of BC) :

A red alert, which means suspension of delivery for the day and no delivery agents available for delivery and recall, has been issued for the following communities:

  • Chilliwack (issued Aug. 4);
  • Okanagan Lake (issued Aug. 4);
  • 70 Mile House (issued July 27);
  • Clinton (issued July 24);
  • Boston Bar (issued July 16).

The mailing service has issued a yellow alert, which means it will try its best to deliver, but there may be delays, for the following communities:

  • Abbotsford (issued Aug. 4);
  • Hope (issued Aug. 4);
  • Mission (issued Aug. 4);
  • Kamloops (issued July 31);
  • Vernon (issued July 31).

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