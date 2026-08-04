After Time Away from Politics, Sue Attrill-Knott Will Try to Re-gain Old Chilliwack Council Seat

Chilliwack – After the 2022 Municipal Election, Sue Attrill-Knott took time away from politics. She was a City Councilor for 14 years and dealt with the various slings and arrows of public and personal life. That included a successful fight with cancer, marriage and operating as Executive Director for Chilliwack Hospice.

In 2024 Attrill-Knott was going to run in the Provincial Elections, as a Liberal. However BC Liberals became BC United the previous year and, fell apart.

With a major change happening to City Council, with political movement and departure from some candidates, she felt it was time to re-join the fray.

She release her official statement to social media on August 4.

Municipal Elections in BC are October 17.