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2026 Rotary Club of Chilliwack Outdoor Book Sale – Saturday August 29

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2026 Rotary Club of Chilliwack Outdoor Book Sale – Saturday August 29

Chilliwack – Western Canada’s BIGGEST Outdoor Book Sale is Back!

Calling all book lovers, bargain hunters, teachers, parents, and avid readers! Join the Rotary Club of Chilliwack for a day of discovering thousands of incredible books at unbeatable prices.

Whether you’re searching for your next page-turner, stocking up for the kids, or adding to your home library, you’ll find something for every age and every interest.

Saturday, August 29 – 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

44870 Wolfe Road, Chilliwack

Every book you purchase helps support:
Literacy and education initiatives
Local and international community projects
Youth programs and scholarships
Rotary’s ongoing service in our community

Bring your family, invite your friends, and come early for the best selection. You won’t want to miss this beloved Chilliwack tradition!

Great books. Great prices. Great cause.

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radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

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