100 Wildfire Personnel Arrive from Mexico – Land In Abbotsford to Aid Wildfire Efforts

Abbotsford/Victoria – Ravi Parmar, BC Minister of Forests, has issued the following statement in response to the arrival of wildfire personnel from Mexico:

“Supporting our neighbours and communities, showing hospitality to our partners and taking care of each other. These are the values that make me proud to be a British Columbian.

“In our time of need, I am honoured to welcome more than 100 wildfire personnel from Mexico on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, with more than 200 arriving later in the week. They’ve travelled from their homes to help us protect ours amidst a challenging wildfire season. As British Columbians, let’s welcome them warmly as they prepare to work alongside our BC Wildfire Service crews.

“Wildfire response is built on teamwork. Whether support comes from within B.C., across Canada or around the world, every person who joins the effort strengthens our response capacity and helps ensure resources are available when and where they are needed most.

“I’m proud of the wildland firefighters from Canada and Mexico who are not thinking about borders but are answering the call, as we do when our neighbours need us.

“This B.C. Day, I want to thank our wildland firefighters here at home and around the world who are protecting our communities, our forests and our homes.”

2026 Wildfire BC Brunswick Creek July Crews