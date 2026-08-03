Reports of Submerged Plane in Lagoon Off Wolfe Road

BREAKING – Chilliwack – There were many social media reports late Monday afternoon (@5:30PM) of a small aircraft crashing into the lagoon off Wolfe Road. (Wolfe Road and Skway Road) .

Chilliwack Breaking News 24/7 was stating a plane was submerged and that flight radar indicating that the incident happened and an elevation of about 2000ft. Plane originally departed from Abbotsford.

There are unconfirmed reports that this was some type of a training flight

Tech news columnist Peter Vogel Posted to FVN Social Media : Complex situation unfolding in Chillwack, east of Vancouver BC. Somewhere around 5 PM Monday afternoon two small planes are believed to have collided midair. One has landed at Chillwack Airport but not in fully operational condition. The other is believed to be submerged in water. Here is the track of one of the two planes believed involved.

2026 August 3 Flight Path courtesy Peter Vogel

There is a large presence of Fire, Ambulance and Search & Rescue in the Wolf Rd Area in Shxwhay Village.

Monitoring Transport Canada for updates.

More to come.