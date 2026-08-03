Hope Rambo Statue is up for CBC’s Best Roadside Attraction Contest

Hope/Vancouver (with files from CBC) – the statue of John Rambo is in the running for the CBC contest – Best Roadside Attraction.

Summers in B.C. are undeniably beautiful, and traveling to see the province’s scenery is best done with a classic summer road trip!

Great road trips call for stops at memorable, quirky and iconic landmarks, stretching from the Interior all the way to Vancouver Island. We gathered 32 one-of-a-kind roadside attractions, and now you get to decide which one takes the top spot.

From August 3 to 31, channel your provincial pride in the Search for B.C.’s Best Roadside Attraction: a four-week contest powered by your votes. This is your chance to help shape our provincial identity, one local landmark at a time.

In Hope, local promoter Brian McKinney is getting the word out to vote fr the Rambo carving in the downtown core. Ryan Villeirs created the statue for the 2020 unveiling.

Courtesy Forgotten BC

How to participate

From Monday to Thursday beginning August 3, we will highlight different provincial roadside attractions on CBC Radio One, CBC Vancouver News and cbc.ca/bc .

Then, it is up to you. Click on the daily voting link on this page to cast your ballot. One by one, attractions will be eliminated until the final one is declared B.C.’s Best Roadside Attraction.

Follow the hashtag #BCSearch on social media, and return to this page Monday to Thursday to cast your daily vote.

The winner will be announced live on your local CBC Radio One morning show on Friday, September 4.

You can listen to CBC Radio One weekday mornings across the province on your radio or via CBC Listen .

CBC Radio One in Abbotsford broadcasts on 88.5 FM.

CBC Radio One in Chilliwack broadcasts on 91.7 FM.

CBC Radio One in Hope broadcasts on 101.7 FM.