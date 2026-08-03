Creator of Tydel Foods Honoured with 2026 Medal of Good Citizenship

Fraser Valley/Victoria – Thirteen individuals are being awarded the Medal of Good Citizenship in recognition of their exceptional commitment to strengthening the well-being of their communities.

“British Columbia is a better place because of people who dedicate their time and talents to improving the lives of those around them,” said Premier David Eby. “This year’s recipients have devoted their energy, skills and compassion to enriching the places where they live. Through their leadership, volunteerism and service, they have helped build a stronger, more caring and connected province.”

Anne Kang, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport, and chair of the Medal of Good Citizenship selection committee, said: “Strong communities are built by people who step up, lend a hand and inspire those around them. The Medal of Good Citizenship shines a light on these extraordinary individuals whose compassion, generosity and dedication to others have uplifted those in need, making a lasting difference in peoples’ lives. They are an inspiring example for others to follow and an exemplary model for all British Columbians.”

Medal presentation ceremonies will be held in the coming months.

The Medal of Good Citizenship

The Medal of Good Citizenship celebrates individuals, groups and organizations whose generosity and selflessness have made lasting contributions to their local communities.

An independent selection committee reviews all nominations and recommends recipients for the medal.

Nominations for the Medal of Good Citizenship are accepted year round. Any current or former long-term resident of B.C. is eligible to be nominated. Youth and posthumous nominations are welcome.

Since its creation in 2015, the Medal of Good Citizenship has recognized 207 people and two communities.

2026 recipients

Joanne Weatherall, Cranbrook, for enriching youth through Scouts Canada and lifelong service to community programs and organizations

Debra Bourdages, Vernon, for decades of volunteer service, removing barriers for women in sport, promoting literacy and providing support to seniors in the north Okanagan.

Archie Chantyman, Quesnel, for creating a powerful walking journey of remembrance and resilience and advancing reconciliation through education and shared understanding in the Cariboo.

Brigida Crosbie,(Tydel Foods) Chilliwack, for transforming a local business into a lifeline for essential needs, care and community connection for underprivileged people.

Jim Easterday, Smithers, for advancing conservation, outdoor recreational opportunities and community well-being in northern B.C.

Jewel Eldstrom and Cherie Geauvreau, Salt Spring Island, for delivering essential services to those in need and fostering connection through outreach and community care.

Paul Hsu, Langley, for creating pathways to education, opportunity and hope for vulnerable students throughout B.C.

Alan Kwinter, Vancouver, for a lifetime commitment to advancing housing, care and opportunities for vulnerable people.

Diana Munir, Burnaby (posthumously), for inspiring others through her passion for education, her legacy of tutoring newcomers and uplifting others through service.

Laura Ann O’Brien, Courtenay, for decades of environmental leadership, inspiring stewardship and restoring ecosystems in the Comox Valley.

Lauren Pederson, Victoria, for empowering youth and women through leadership, advocacy and community-driven action on Vancouver Island.

Harold Steves, Richmond, for a lifetime and legacy of activism, environmental stewardship and heritage preservation.