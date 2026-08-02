AbbyPD Searching for Missing 61 Year Old Woman – Soon Sim Macadam

Abbotsfoird – Abbotsford Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 61-year-old Soon Sim Macadam, who was reported missing after she was last seen on July 31 at approximately 11:00 a.m. in the area of Mt. Lehman Road and Downes Road.

Soon Sim is described as:

5’0” tall

110 lbs

Brown eyes

Brown, shoulder-length hair

Her clothing at the time she went missing is unknown.

Soon Sim is believed to be driving a black 2016 Jeep Renegade bearing BC licence plate A268NJ. She reportedly left with her dog to go paddle boarding at an unknown lake. Her green rigid paddleboard was strapped to the roof of the vehicle.

Anyone who has seen Soon Sim, her vehicle, or has information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department and reference file 26-32720