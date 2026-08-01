UPDATE – One Person Died, Pets Deceased in Mission Fire on Third Avenue – Not Suspicious

Mission – MFRS responded to a house fire early Friday (July 31) morning and have confirmed one person has passed away.

Crews were called to Third Avenue, west of Grand Street, at 0527, and on arrival found heavy fire from the rear and black smoke pushing out the front door.

“At that point, firefighters were notified that not all occupants were accounted for,” said Deputy Chief Nick Rychkun. “Crews mounted an aggressive offensive fire attack through the ground-level floor and found heavy fire involvement as they pushed to the second floor.

“We offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the patient,” said Rychkun.

Multiple pets were also located deceased in the residence. An additional occupant was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation.

Two residents and remaining pets are in the care of Emergency Support Services.

August 1 UPDATE – A male was located deceased in residential house fire on 3rd Avenue on July 31.

Around 5:30 AM on July 31, first responders in Mission attended to a residence on 3rd Avenue in Mission where a house was on fire with a male resident outstanding and not accounted for.

Mission RCMP spoke with two of the occupants who said a bystander who was driving home observed the smoke coming from the residence was able to wake them. They were able to escape the residence but stated another male was believed to still be inside the burning house. Mission Fire Rescue Services were on scene and were quickly able to extinguish the fire to the residence. Sadly, a deceased male was located inside the residence. Mission RCMP have remained on scene due to the structure not being stable and will be assessing and investigating the scene throughout the day. At this point in the investigation the fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature and Mission Fire Rescue Services will be continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.

Mission RCMP would like to remind everyone to take a minute today to test your smoke alarms and the expiration date which is 10 years from the manufacture date. If you have any questions regarding smoke alarms, please contact your local fire department