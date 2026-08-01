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Evacuation Order 9AM August 1 – Evacuation Alert for the Alexandra Lodge to the Alexandra Bridge area and onto Sawmill Creek and Dogwood Valley UPGRADE to ORDER

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Evacuation Order 9AM August 1 – Evacuation Alert for the Alexandra Lodge to the Alexandra Bridge area and onto Sawmill Creek and Dogwood Valley UPGRADE to ORDER

Fraser Canyon (FVRD) – Evacuation Order 9AM August 1:

Electoral Area A – Alexandra Lodge to Alexandra Bridge

At the recommendation of BC Wildfire Service, t he previously issued Evacuation Alert for the Alexandra Lodge to the Alexandra Bridge area has been upgraded to an Evacuation Order .
At the recommendation of BC Wildfire Service, t his Evacuation Order has been issued by the Fraser Valley Regional District due to increased wildfire behaviour. This Evacuation Order is effective as of August 1, 2026, at 9:00 am

Also Electoral Area B – Alexandra Bridge to Sawmill Creek and Dogwood Valley.

2026 FVRD Evacuation Order Electoral Area A and B – 9 AM Aug 1

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