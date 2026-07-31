Yale First Nation – Evacuation Alert Update

Yale BC – Yale First Nation has been advised that an Evacuation Alert will be issued the morning of Saturday, August 1, 2026, for the area from Yale IR1 through to Stullawheets IR8 (ending just past the gun range along Highway 1).

This is an Evacuation Alert only — not an Evacuation Order. The alert is being issued as a precaution due to changing wildfire conditions and forecasted winds. An Evacuation Alert gives residents time to prepare should conditions change.

We encourage all members within the affected area to:

• Review your household emergency plan.

• Pack medications, important documents, and essential items.

• Make arrangements for pets and livestock, if applicable.

• Be prepared should an evacuation become necessary.

• Continue to follow Yale First Nation’s official communication channels for updates.

Yale First Nation is working closely with our Emergency Coordinator, Emergency Management, and BC Wildfire Service and will continue to provide timely updates as information becomes available.

If you have questions regarding emergency preparedness, please contact:

Daryl Hansen

Emergency Coordinator

604-206-7573