One Person Died, Pets Deceased in Mission Fire on Third Avenue and Grand Street

Mission – MFRS responded to a house fire early Friday (July 31) morning and have confirmed one person has passed away.

Crews were called to Third Avenue, west of Grand Street, at 0527, and on arrival found heavy fire from the rear and black smoke pushing out the front door.

“At that point, firefighters were notified that not all occupants were accounted for,” said Deputy Chief Nick Rychkun. “Crews mounted an aggressive offensive fire attack through the ground-level floor and found heavy fire involvement as they pushed to the second floor.

“We offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the patient,” said Rychkun.

Multiple pets were also located deceased in the residence. An additional occupant was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation.

Two residents and remaining pets are in the care of Emergency Support Services.

Fire investigators are continuing to work on scene.