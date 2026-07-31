Hope RCMP Hosting First Community Open House – August 15

Hope – The Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment is inviting community members to attend the first-ever Hope RCMP Open House.

Date: Friday, August 15, 2025

Time: 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Location: Hope RCMP Detachment, 690 Old Hope Princeton Way, Hope, BC

This family-friendly event provides an opportunity for residents to meet local RCMP officers, tour the cell block, and learn more about specialized policing units and emergency services that support the Hope community.

“We are excited to welcome the community into our detachment and provide an opportunity for the public to connect with their local RCMP and public safety partners,” says Staff Sergeant Mike Sargent, Detachment Commander of the Hope RCMP.

Event highlights include:

Guided cell block tours

Meet local RCMP officers and staff

Displays from Police Dog Services, Emergency Response Team, BC Highway Patrol, Serious Crime Unit, and more.

Meet members from Hope Search and Rescue, Hope Fire Department, and BC Emergency Health Services

Free community barbecue with donations supporting Cops for Cancer.

No registration is required. The Hope RCMP looks forward to welcoming the community for an afternoon of engagement, education, and community connection.