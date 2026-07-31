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Hope Fire Extinguishes Abandoned RV on Coquihalla

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Hope Fire Extinguishes Abandoned RV on Coquihalla

Hope – Thursday night (July 30), Hope Fire responded out of area to a vacant RV fully involved in the 22000 block of Highway 5. Seven members and three apparatus attended, quickly knocking down the fire and preventing extension into the surrounding wildland.

The RV was reported as vacant and used for storage. There were no injuries and the cause remains undetermined.

It’s been an exceptionally busy stretch for their team. Hope Fire are now at 499 calls year‑to‑date, including 106 calls in the last month and 74 since the campfire ban came into effect.

2026 Hope Fire RV on Coquihalla July 30

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