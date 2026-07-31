FVRD Emergency Operations – Is My Home Still Standing After the Wildfires?

FVRD – With understanding, the FVRD acknowledges how difficult it is to wait to learn when residents can go back home. Currently, the Evacuation Order remains in place. The FVRD EOC is actively planning what coming home looks like with resident’s safety at top of mind.

FVRD and partner agencies responsible for restoring essential services, including road access, power, water, and telecommunications are continuing with fire suppression, completing safety assessments, and restoring critical services.

Status of Critical Services:

Water Service: Water service has been restored, and water lines have been re-energized in Boston Bar and North Bend. A Boil Water Notice and Stage 4 Water Conservation remain in effect until further notice.

Water service has been restored, and water lines have been re-energized in Boston Bar and North Bend. A Boil Water Notice and Stage 4 Water Conservation remain in effect until further notice. Power and Phone: BC Hydro and Telus crews continue working to restore power to properties in the Boston Bar and North Bend areas. Damaged power poles are still being replaced.

BC Hydro and Telus crews continue working to restore power to properties in the Boston Bar and North Bend areas. Damaged power poles are still being replaced. Roads: Ministry of Transportation and Transit is currently assessing Highway 1 and the surrounding area for slope stability.

Ministry of Transportation and Transit is currently assessing Highway 1 and the surrounding area for slope stability. Debris and Garbage Removal: The FVRD is working closely with partners to ensure the Chaumox Landfill is safe and ready to receive household garbage and, if needed, wildfire debris.

The FVRD is working closely with partners to ensure the Chaumox Landfill is safe and ready to receive household garbage and, if needed, wildfire debris. Emergency Services: Power and water have been restored to the RCMP detachment and the Boston Bar Fire Department. BCEHS (ambulance) is awaiting clearance to enter the area and re-establish emergency health services.

Power and water have been restored to the RCMP detachment and the Boston Bar Fire Department. BCEHS (ambulance) is awaiting clearance to enter the area and re-establish emergency health services. Damage Assessment: Damage assessments are ongoing.

How Can I See if My Home or Business is Okay?

FVRD staff created a community map tool that shows a drone image from 2023 with an overlay from July 25-27, 2026. We are thankful for the BC Wildfire Service providing the high-resolution images that were used to help build this tool.

Click the link: https://maps.fvrd.ca/portal/apps/instant/media/index.html?appid=afdfb8b827b84fca83ceaf6913c1ccc7

Read the disclaimer

Click ‘Proceed’

Once the map opens, zoom in or navigate the map with your mouse.

To see your property with the 2026 image overlay, move/drag the white square box that has three black lines in the centre of the box; you will see the image change as you navigate the map right to left.

If you get a blank page, it could be your ad blocker. Try turning it off and try the link again.

If you have questions on how to use the tool or about the Brunswick Complex Wildfire incident, please contact the FVRD EOC at 778-704-0400. More updates will follow as information becomes available.