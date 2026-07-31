Fairfield Park Receives Rubber Surfacing and the City’s First In-Ground Trampoline

Chilliwack – The City of Chilliwack has recently completed upgrades to the playground area at Fairfield Park (46219 Clare Avenue), thanks in part to the Chilliwack Mt. Cheam Rotary Club and Kal-Tire. The wood chip surface of the playground has been replaced with a new rubberized surface, providing a safer, more durable play surface that enhances accessibility for all park users. Embedded in the new rubber surface is the City’s first in-ground trampoline.

This project was possible due to contributions from Chilliwack Mt. Cheam Rotary Club and Kal-Tire. The Chilliwack Mt. Cheam Rotary Club donated $110,000, a portion of which was used for this project, with the remainder saved for another park in 2027. Kal-Tire contributed $10,000 from their RePlay Fund, a community grant program that supports public infrastructure upgrades using recycled rubber products.

“We’re grateful to both the Chilliwack Mt. Cheam Rotary Club and to Kal-Tire for their support of this project,” said Mayor Popove. “Improving playgrounds within our parks helps to meet the needs of our growing community and provides a more accessible space for all residents.”

The addition of new rubber surfacing at Fairfield Park supports the goals of both the City of Chilliwack’s Accessibility Plan and Greenspace Plan, which focus on creating a healthy, vibrant, and accessible city for all park users.

For more information about parks and trails in Chilliwack, visit chilliwack.com/parks.