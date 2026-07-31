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Construction Delays on Coquihalla Between Hope and Merritt

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Construction Delays on Coquihalla Between Hope and Merritt

Coquihalla – Travellers using Highway 5 (Coquihalla) between Hope and Merritt should prepare for significant delays during B.C. Day long weekend.

A section of Highway 5 between Exit 250 and Exit 256 is undergoing major drainage construction. Lane closures will be in place in the area due to hazards within the closed lane and cannot be removed during the long weekend.

With increased holiday traffic, the ongoing closure of Highway 1, wildfire activity and evacuations affecting other major routes, traffic volumes on the Coquihalla are expected to be much higher than normal, particularly on Friday, July 31, 2026, and Monday, Aug. 3, 2026.

People travelling during the long weekend should have a plan.

  • Expect significant delays.
  • Ensure the vehicle has a full tank of fuel before departing.
  • Carry plenty of drinking water, snacks and food.
  • Allow extra travel time.

For up-to-date information about road conditions, visit: https://DriveBC.ca

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