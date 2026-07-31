City of Mission, CUPE Employees – Headed for Mediation

Mission – After suggesting a mediated process to CUPE Local 1267, the City of Mission has received notification of application for mediation to the Labour Relations Board.

The collective agreement between the City of Mission and CUPE Local 1267, the union representing approximately 352 unionized City of Mission employees, expired on December 31, 2025. Negotiations to renew the collective agreement began in May of 2026.

The City’s last proposal included the following:

Cumulative wage increase of 11% over three years

A one-time inflationary support payment of 4%

Earlier access to increased vacation entitlements

Increases for paramedical, vision, and dental care

Subsidized annual pass to the Mission Leisure Centre

The City of Mission provides services for the community such as public works and infrastructure, safety, parks, administration, health services, development, and planning.

The City recognizes the fiduciary responsibility to maintain these services and strives to remain competitive in terms of wages and benefits with our comparator municipalities. “The City is committed to resolving matters fairly, quickly, and in a constructive and respectful manner, and welcomes the assistance of a mediator to come to a fair resolution so services may be maintained for our residents who rely on them,” said Barclay Pitkethly, Chief Administrative Officer for the City of Mission.

“We appreciate the crucial role our employees play in the delivery of critical services to benefit the community, and we have worked diligently to reach an agreement that recognizes their work while not placing an undue burden on residents, homeowners, and citizens who pay for these services through taxation,” said Pitkethly

The Bargaining Committee will continue to work diligently towards a resolution, and the City will not comment further at this time.

When did the City of Mission start negotiating with CUPE Local 1267 on a new agreement?

The City entered negotiations with CUPE on May 4, 2026 to renew the collective agreement that expired on December 31, 2025.

The City met with the union on 13 occasions over the course of three months. While we were able to reach agreement on several items, we have been unable to reach agreement on key issues, such as wage increases and benefits.