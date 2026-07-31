Chilliwack Chiefs Video Coach Now With Abbotsford Canucks

Fraser Valley – Abbotsford – Abbotsford Canucks General Manager Richard Seeley announced July 31, that Mark O’Leary has been named as an Assistant Coach and Lucas Bourdon has joined the organization as Video Coach.

“We’re excited to finalize our coaching staff by welcoming Mark and Lucas to the Abbotsford Canucks,” said Seeley. “Mark brings valuable head coaching experience from the WHL, along with international experience through Hockey Canada. He has a proven track record of developing players and leading competitive teams, and his ability to adapt to different environments will be a tremendous asset to our group. Lucas brings strong ties to the Fraser Valley, great energy, and a keen attention to detail that will complement our staff. We’re confident both will make a positive impact on our organization.”

O’Leary brings extensive coaching experience to the Abbotsford Canucks, having spent more than a decade developing and leading players with the Moose Jaw Warriors. He has been with the WHL team since 2012, beginning as an Assistant Coach before being promoted to Head Coach midway through the 2019.20 season. During his tenure behind the bench, he led the club to a WHL Championship, capturing the Ed Chynoweth Cup for the first time in franchise history.

The Owen Sound, ON native has also worked with Hockey Canada’s U17 program and most recently served as an Assistant Coach for Team Canada at the 2026 IIHF U18 Men’s World Championship.

Bourdon joins the Abbotsford Canucks after spending the past two seasons as Video Coach with the BCHL’s Chilliwack Chiefs. A native of Chilliwack, B.C., Bourdon has a familiar connection to the Fraser Valley, having previously suited up for the Chiefs as a player before transitioning into a coaching role two years later.

Abbotsford Canucks Coaching Staff for 2026.27:

Lucas Bourdon, Video Coach

Ryan Papaioannou, Head Coach

Harry Mahesh, Assistant Coach

Mark O’Leary, Assistant Coach

Justin Pogge, Goaltending Coach