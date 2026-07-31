Amandeep Singh in the Running for Abbotsford School Trustee

Abbotsford – A dedicated coach and community leader, Amandeep Singh is running for school district “to ensure every student has the support, resources, and opportunities they deserve.”

Background from his website: After years of coaching youth sports and working directly with students and families, I’ve seen firsthand the opportunities and challenges facing our schools. Those experiences have inspired me to consider serving our community as a school trustee.

I believe our students deserve schools that prepare them not only for academic success, but for life. Schools that foster strong character alongside learning, and that work in partnership with families to help every student succeed.

As I explore this opportunity, I’m committed to listening to parents, educators, students, and community members. Your perspectives will help shape the priorities I bring forward if I become a candidate.

Committed to continued learning and development, Amandeep earned coaching certifications and licensing from various organizations around the world. He then went on to complete a diploma in Sports Science, followed by a degree in Physical Education and Coaching with a specialization in Kinesiology. Along with his studies, he began working with athletic teams providing speed, agility, and quickness (SAQ) training, as well as strength and conditioning programs designed to help athletes reach their full potential.

Over the past several years, Amandeep has continued working in physiotherapy clinics as a kinesiologist, helping individuals recover from injuries, improve mobility, and return to healthy, active lifestyles. He also continues to run sports, exercise, and movement programs for children and youth focused on promoting fitness, confidence, teamwork, and overall well-being. Through his professional and community experience, Amandeep remains dedicated to supporting the physical, mental, and personal development of young people within the community.

As a parent, he values the importance of well-rounded development and the opportunities available through both schools and community programs. Through his work and involvement in youth sports, Amandeep has connected with a variety of local clubs and organizations that support children and youth programming across the community. These experiences have reinforced his belief in the importance of extracurricular activities in supporting student growth and success.