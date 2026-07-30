UPDATE – MQHS Low Income Housing Project, Cedar Lá:lémn , On the Site of Former Cheam View United Church Taking Shape, Honouring the Past

Chilliwack – Cheam View United Church was been a fixture in the Downtown area for many years.

From FVN in 2023 – In 2019, Chilliwack United Church, Mt. Shannon United Church and Rosedale United Church made the decision to amalgamate as one. The new community of faith is now known as Cheam View United Church. Currently the previous church sites will be known as Spadina Site, Quarry Site and Magrath Site.

Chilliwack Council approved a proposal that would see Cheam View United Church (Spadina site) redeveloped into a six-storey housing project.

This has been plenty of misinformation since – from Tony DeGroot – Chair, Property Team, Cheam View United Church: The application for low income housing made by Cheam View United Church is not for Indigenous housing. The application is for low income residents from the general population. MQHS, which is runs several low income housing projects throughout the valley, quite successfully will be the project management operator.

BC Housing as well as Mamele’awt Qweesome and To’o Housing Society (MQHS) are involved.

Fast forward to 2026 as the structure nears completion. Recently the construction fences have been taken down. An FVN reporter noticed a sign stating that the opening is pegged for a possible October move in. This includes residences, services and shops.

Plaques are now up commemorating the past and looking towards the future.

JULY 30 UPDATE : Opening of Cedar Lá:lém

Cedar Lá:lém at 45835 Spadina Ave. is a six-storey residential building offering one- and two-bedroom homes for families and individuals with low incomes. The building includes five accessible homes, and it will provide a residential amenity space.

The building is in downtown Chilliwack, providing residents with easy access to community resources, public transit and schools.

Quicker delivery through partnership

The project is the result of a partnership between the Province, the City of Chilliwack, Mamele’awt Qweesome Housing Society (MQHS), Aboriginal Housing Management Association (AHMA) and Cheam View United Church. It was funded through the Community Housing Fund.

MQHS will operate the building. As a non-profit Indigenous housing society, it brings a first-hand understanding of housing needs in the Fraser Valley. MQHS’s work involves developing, managing and administering housing and support programs in the region, primarily for Indigenous people.

The property is owned by Cheam View United Church, and it will be leased to MQHS at a nominal rate for 60 years. The building replaces the previous church building and will provide a new dedicated community space for the church on the main floor.

The project is part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. It is the largest housing investment in British Columbia’s history. Since 2017, the Province has more than 99,000 homes that have been delivered or are underway, including nearly 600 homes in Chilliwack.

Quotes:

Randy Reber, CEO, MQHS –

“As an Indigenous organization, we know that strong communities are built through relationships. Cedar Lá:lém is the result of meaningful partnerships with Cheam View United Church, BC Housing, the City of Chilliwack, AHMA and many others who shared a vision of creating safe, affordable homes where people can belong and build brighter futures.”

Margaret Pfoh, CEO, AHMA –

“We raise our hands to the Mamele’awt Qweesome Housing Society team. The Cedar Lá:lém building is an important new addition of safe, affordable community housing in Chilliwack. Dedicated support for urban Indigenous Elders, youth, families and individuals in British Columbia is provided almost exclusively by AHMA members, like MQHS. We need more projects like this, with sustained investment and long-term commitment. Today is a celebration, and also a reminder that the work continues.”

Ken Popove, mayor of Chilliwack –

“The City of Chilliwack is pleased to have been able to waive over $1 million in fees to support this project. The development of Cedar Lá:lém supports the city’s Homelessness Action Plan goal to increase the supply of affordable housing across the housing continuum, providing more safe, affordable homes for low-income families and individuals in the community.”

Quick Facts:

* The Province, through BC Housing, contributed approximately $29 million to the project, including a grant of approximately $10 million through the Community Housing Fund.

* Cheam View United Church contributed land valued at approximately $3 million.

* MQHS contributed $1 million in cash equity.

* The City of Chilliwack contributed approximately $1 million in development cost charges and fee waivers.

* The Province, through BC Housing, will provide MQHS with approximately $922,000 in annual operating funding.

Cheam View United Church – Nov 2023 – FVN

2026 BC Housing, Mamele’awt Qweesome and To’o Housing Society (MQHS) Spadina and Yale Chilliwack – July – FVN

2026 BC Housing, Mamele’awt Qweesome and To’o Housing Society (MQHS) Spadina and Yale Chilliwack – July – FVN

2026 BC Housing, Mamele’awt Qweesome and To’o Housing Society (MQHS) Spadina and Yale Chilliwack – July – FVN