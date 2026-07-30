$7M for Fraser Highway Enhancements in Abbotsford

Abbotsford – Residents and commuters will enjoy safer, faster trips into and out of Abbotsford thanks to $7 million in funding from the federal Build Communities Strong Fund for improvements along Fraser Highway. The project will help reduce traffic congestion and enhance walkability between Mt. Lehman Road and Station Road.

“With more than 30,000 vehicles travelling Fraser Highway every day, upgrades are essential for keeping people moving safely and efficiently throughout Abbotsford,” said Abbotsford Mayor Ross Siemens. “We are grateful to UBCM, the Province of BC and the federal government for this funding that supports these important improvements to the Fraser Highway to ease congestion, enhance safety, and make it easier for residents, businesses and visitors to get where they need to go.”

Fraser Highway Phase 2 enhancements include:

Upgrading traffic signals,

Adopting smart signal technology for better traffic management,

Improving intersection level of service by adding northbound and southbound left turn lanes to Bradner Road and Ross Road,

Expanding to five-lanes from Station Road to Lefeuvre Road, with a crosswalk to support Engineer Park, and

Adding multi-use pathways on both sides of Fraser Highway from Station Road to Lefeuvre Road.

This work is part of a three-phase project to enhance this major roadway. Phase 1 was completed in 2023 and included improvements to intersections and centre-left turn lanes at the intersections at Lefeuvre Road, Bradner Road, Ross Road, Stevens Street, and Pinegrove Street. Phase 3 will include expanding to five-lanes with multi-use pathways from Lefeuvre Road up to Mt. Lehman Road.

This $13.5 million project is funded by the City of Abbotsford along with $7 million from the Build Communities Strong Fund community stream. This fund is a federal transfer-based program that provides $2.5 billion per year in funding to communities across Canada. The Province of British Columbia receives over $310 million annually from this stream, which is administered by the Union of BC Municipalities.

More information about this project can be found at: Fraser Highway Improvements Phase 2 | Let’s Talk Abbotsford