Xmas in July – Hallmark TV Crews Back in the Wack

Chilliwack – Christmas in July along Mill Street in Chilliwack. Hallmark Film crews are back in town and right on queue, filming a TV special for the holidays.

Mill Street between Victoria and Wellington remains opens for businesses, but please be patient when crews ask you to stop for a shoot, then allow you to go on with your day.

Seeing Hallmark is nothing new in Chilliwack, although last year was rather quiet for shoots, so its good to see the crews back at it.

And yes, the ham that FVN’s Don Lehn is, had to get a selfie.

Welcome back to the movie crews.

2026 FVN Hallmark Xmas Shoot July 29