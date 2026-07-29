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With BC Day Long Weekend Approaching, A Reminder of the Campfire Ban – $21K in Recent Fines

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With BC Day Long Weekend Approaching, A Reminder of the Campfire Ban – $21K in Recent Fines

Fraser Valley (with files from Conservation Officer Service) – In their July 27 Facebook post, Conservation Officer Service noted that there are campfire ban patrols.

Regardless of the BC Day long weekend coming up. The weather forecast calling for warm and mainly dry conditions.

Over the weekend, BC Conservation Officers conducted campfire ban patrols across several regions of the province. Unfortunately, numerous illegal fires were discovered. As a result: 19 violation tickets issued = $21,850 in fines. Planning a camping trip this summer? Before you head out, check the BC Wildfire Service for the latest fire restrictions and prohibitions in your area. Claiming you didn’t know about the campfire ban is not an acceptable excuse. Protect our forests, communities, and wildlife by staying informed and following all fire restrictions.

BC Conservation Officer Service 2026 July Facebook

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