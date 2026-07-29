So You Want To Run for Chilliwack School Trustee in October – Info Session September 9 (VIDEOS)

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack School District will host an information session for school trustee candidates on September 9 at 4:30pm at the School District Office.

Learn more about upcoming school trustee elections: sd33.bc.ca/school-trustee-elections.

Elections for local school trustees will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2026, in conjunction with the 2026 BC General Local Election. Democratically and locally elected school trustees are the voice of local communities in public education, setting direction for schools that shape the lives of students and families. Every student deserves a strong, accountable school system that ensures their success.

Trustees engage their communities in building and maintaining a school system that reflects local priorities, values and strategic goals. School trustees listen to their communities, guide the work of their school district, hire the superintendent, and set plans, policies and the annual budget.

Trustees are responsible for governing a school district as part of a corporate board. Boards of education co-govern school districts with the provincial government. B.C.’s Ministry of Education sets the curriculum, funding and legal framework for K-12 education.

Trustee Candidate Information Session

The Chilliwack School District will host an information session for trustee candidates on Wednesday, September 9 at 4:30pm. Any candidate is welcome to reach out to the superintendent directly with questions.