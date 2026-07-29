Mission Resident Scores $100,000 MAXPLUS Prize Playing Lotto Max

Mission – Candy B. was asleep and dreamt she lived in a mansion. While it didn’t match her dream exactly, Candy was still thrilled to wake up and discover she won a $100,000 MAXPLUS prize from the July 10, 2026 Lotto Max draw.

“I woke up and checked the ticket [on the BCLC Lotto! App ],” recalled Candy. “I cried when I realized I was a winner.”

The Mission resident first shared the news with her husband. “He said, ‘Are you for real?’”

Candy is looking into planning a celebration but is otherwise taking some time to think about how to spend her windfall.

The winning ticket was purchased at Rexall on Lougheed Highway and Cedar Valley Connector in Mission.