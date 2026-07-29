Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit Shuts Down Drug Labs, Ammo Seizures in Abbotsford, Surrey and Enderby

Surrey (CFSEU) – The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia’s (CFSEU-BC) Illegal Firearms Enforcement Team (IFET) has arrested multiple individuals following the dismantling of a large-scale clandestine synthetic drug laboratory. Investigators determined the facility was still under construction; however, once completed, it would have been capable of producing a variety of drugs including fentanyl, methamphetamine, methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), and gamma hydroxybutyrate (GHB).

The investigation began in February 2026 after IFET identified an individual believed to be involved in firearms trafficking and the production of controlled substances.

On May 21, 2026, investigators executed search warrants at multiple locations in Abbotsford, Surrey, and Enderby, dismantling the clandestine laboratory and seizing a significant cache of firearms, explosives, illicit drugs, and proceeds of crime. Among the items seized were:

Firearms and Explosives

44 firearms, including privately made firearms (PMFs) and prohibited

firearms

firearms Prohibited devices including 11 suppressors and a number of over-capacity cartridge magazines

65 tubes of emulsion explosives

Ammunition

Drug Production and Trafficking

A sophisticated clandestine synthetic drug laboratory that was under construction and would have had the capacity to produce large amounts of fentanyl, methamphetamine, MDMA, and/or GHB

Approximately 2 kg of fentanyl

Approximately 2 kg of methamphetamine

Approximately 64 litres of GHB

Cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, MDMA, oxycodone, benzodiazepines, psilocybin, cannabis products, and other controlled substances

Drug precursors, packaging materials, and trafficking ledgers

315 cannabis plants

Proceeds of Crime and Other Evidence

Approximately $4,000 CAD cash

Precious metals, including four gold bars, one gold coin, 32 silver bars, and 74 silver coins of varying weights

A stolen Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss

Five vehicles and a motorcycle

Multiple electronic devices

During the investigation, four individuals were arrested. All individuals were released pending further investigation, and charges are anticipated.

For more information regarding the clandestine laboratory remediation, see the previous media release issued on May 26, 2026.

“Crime groups continue to evolve their methods, producing highly dangerous synthetic drugs while arming themselves with illegal firearms to protect and expand their criminal enterprises,” says Sgt. Sarbjit K. Sangha, Media Relations Officer for CFSEU-BC. “By dismantling this sophisticated clandestine laboratory and seizing dozens of illegal firearms, explosives, and large quantities of illicit drugs, investigators have significantly disrupted an organized crime operation capable of causing widespread harm in our communities. This investigation highlights CFSEU-BC’s continued commitment, alongside our policing partners, to targeting organized crime and enhancing public safety throughout British Columbia.”

The CFSEU-BC acknowledges the assistance of the RCMP Lower Mainland District and Southeast District Emergency Response Teams, the RCMP Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement and Response (CLEAR) Team, the RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit (EDU), the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), the Abbotsford Police Department (APD), the Enderby RCMP, the National Weapons Enforcement Support Team (NWEST) and the Delta Police Department during this investigation.

2026 CFSEU-BC Dismantles Synthetic Drug Lab