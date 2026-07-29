Chilliwack RCMP Aid Person Who Could Have Been Swept Away by Fast Fraser River Current (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – Coordinated response involving Chilliwack RCMP, specialized police units, and a vigilant passerby led to the successful rescue of a man trapped in swift-moving waters of the Fraser River.

On July 28, 2026, at approximately 8:30 a.m., Chilliwack RCMP received a report of a male calling for help in the Fraser River near the area of Old Orchard Road and Arnold Road.

Front Line officers, along with members of the Lower Mainland District Integrated Police Dog Service (LMD IPDS) and the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment Indigenous Policing Services (UFVRD IPS), responded immediately to the scene.

Upon arrival, officers located the man trapped in the river, standing in swift-moving water and unable to safely make his way to shore. Given the dynamic and hazardous conditions, rescue efforts were rapidly coordinated using specialized resources.

LMD IPDS utilized a Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) to successfully deliver a brightly coloured personal flotation device (PFD) to the man. The innovative use of the RPAS provided the man with immediate flotation support and reassurance while rescue crews developed a safe recovery plan.

Moments later, UFVRD IPS members deployed a jet boat and navigated through the challenging river conditions to reach the man. The man was safely pulled aboard the vessel and transported to shore, where he was assessed by BC Emergency Health Services paramedics.

The rescued man expressed his gratitude to responding officers and to the passerby who heard his calls for help and contacted 911.

Constable Marc Verreault, UFVRD IPS jet boat operator, stated, “It was a successful and positive outcome to a risky and complex situation. The Fraser River has strong currents, cold waters, shallow gravel bars, and log jams that can create several hazards for people who fall into the river, as well as for their rescuers.”

UFVRD RCMP would like to recognize the collaborative efforts of all responding personnel and remind the public to exercise extreme caution when near or on the Fraser River. River conditions can change rapidly and become dangerous without warning.