BUSINESS – Done Deal – Group From Ts’elxwéyeqw Tribe Completes Acquisition Of Elements Casino Chilliwack From Great Canadian Entertainment

Ts’elxwéyeqw (Chilliwack) – Great Canadian Entertainment and a consortium group of certain communities from the Ts’elxwéyeqw Tribe, through an entity affiliated with Ts’elxwéyeqw Tribe Management Ltd. , announced on July 27, the successful closing of the Ts’elxwéyeqw Group’s acquisition from Great Canadian of Elements Casino Chilliwack.

The Ts’elxwéyeqw Tribe constitutes seven First Nation communities and are the First People of the Chilliwack River watershed. The transaction represents a transformational milestone for the communities within the Ts’elxwéyeqw Group.

Elements Casino Chilliwack serves guests across the Fraser Valley and is one of Chilliwack’s top destinations for gaming and entertainment, featuring over 300 slots, live and electronic table games, bingo, dining, live entertainment and more.

“Our communities have built a diverse business portfolio over the years in commercial real estate development, sustainable forestry operations, environmental stewardship and conservation of cultural values, and energy infrastructure. This acquisition is the next step in that growth. Elements Casino Chilliwack is a strong, established business, and we’re proud to bring gaming and hospitality into our portfolio. This transaction shows what our communities are capable of when we compete and lead in the business world,” said Chief David Jimmie, President of Ts’elxwéyeqw Tribe Management Ltd.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Ts’elxwéyeqw Group to BC’s gaming industry,” said Matt Anfinson, Chief Executive Officer of Great Canadian Entertainment. “We have had the privilege of being part of the Chilliwack community since we opened Elements Casino Chilliwack in 2012, and we believe that under the Ts’elxwéyeqw Group’s leadership, the business will begin an exciting new chapter. For the team members and guests of Elements Casino Chilliwack, and the local community, we can think of no better steward for the business,” concluded Anfinson.

McCarthy Tétrault LLP is acting as legal advisor and KPMG Corporate Finance Inc. is acting as financial advisor to the Ts’elxwéyeqw Group. McMillan LLP is acting as legal advisor to Great Canadian Entertainment.