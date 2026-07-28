Parking Will Be Affected – Closures Required on Vedder Rotary Trail for Flood Recovery Work

Chilliwack – Multiple sections of the Vedder Rotary Trail network will be closed from August 4 through October for flood recovery work. The Vedder Rotary Trail from the Greendale stockpile to Greendale gravel bar and from Lickman Road to Webster Road will also be closed in advance of this work from July 29-31. When the contractor finishes sediment removal and trail restoration at a site, sections of trail will reopen. Trail closures will be updated regularly on the City’s website at chilliwack.com/VedderTrail.

This project aims to enhance flood protection along the Vedder River. The extreme weather events in 2021 and December 2025 deposited significantly more sediment in the Vedder River and Canal than is typical: 440,000 cubic metres in 2021 and 230,000 cubic metres in December 2025, versus the annual average of approximately 55,000 cubic metres. While a combined total of approximately 220,000 cubic metres of sediment was removed in 2022 and 2024, the additional sediment currently sitting in the Vedder River and Canal effectively increases the height of the river, resulting in increased flood risk to the City.

Sediment removals will happen in August and September, during the in-stream work window designated by the provincial and federal governments, to help restore the river’s capacity to contain and convey floodwater. Once the project is complete, the trails will be restored to their pre-construction condition.

Please note that the following parking lots may be closed for portions of the project:

Lickman Road (closed until November 13)

Hooge Road

Browne Road

Bergman Road

Giesbrecht Dike

Wilson Road

Keith Wilson Bridge and surrounding dikes

The Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve, No. 3 parking lot, Vedder Park and parking lot, Peach Park and parking lot, and some sections of the Vedder Rotary Trail will remain open for the duration of the project. For your safety, residents and visitors to the area are asked to obey all posted signs and refrain from parking on private property.

Signage will be posted along the Rotary Trail in affected areas. For a detailed map and list of closures, please visit chilliwack.com/VedderTrail.

Vedder Rotary Trail- Rotary Club of Chilliwack