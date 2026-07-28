New handyDART Technology Coming for Fraser Valley Riders

Fraser Valley – BC Transit will soon introduce new technology to help handyDART riders book, manage and track their trips in the Chilliwack and Central Fraser Valley Regional Transit Systems.

handyDART is a shared, door-to-door transit service for people who cannot safely or independently use conventional transit due to a disability. Demand continues to grow across British Columbia, and BC Transit is working to ensure the service keeps pace with rider needs today and in the future.

BC Transit has partnered with the Vancouver-based company Spare to deliver this new technology. The goal is to create a simpler, faster and more flexible booking experience for riders and caregivers. Benefits include:

More ways to book, including by phone, online or through a mobile app

Access to trip details and real-time bus tracking in one place

The ability to manage bookings 24 hours a day, seven days a week

Push notifications and in-app messages for real-time updates



These changes are designed to reduce the need to wait on hold to book, cancel or check a trip. Riders, along with family members or caregivers, will be able to plan their trips using the option that works best for them. The new tools are intended to make booking easier and provide clearer information about upcoming trips.

A new digital registration process will also make it easier for people to register for handyDART service. The new system will also include on-board trip mapping to support operators with route navigation and real-time updates, helping improve trip reliability for riders who depend on this service. It will also provide better data to support future service planning and potential expansion.

Riders can still phone in to book a ride if they prefer, and there are no changes to eligibility, service hours or service areas. The service itself remains the same, with added tools to improve the overall rider experience.

Through this soft rollout in the Central Fraser Valley and Chilliwack, BC Transit will work with local government partners and operating companies to determine when this new technology will be rolled out in the remaining 26 handyDART systems across the province. This early rollout is an important step toward bringing a modern, consistent system to handyDART services across the province.

BC Transit will share more details, including how riders can prepare to use the technology, in the coming weeks.

BC Transit’s Custom Transit Solution Project is jointly funded by the Province of British Columbia and local government partners. The total cost for this project is $5.82 million.



About Spare

Vancouver-based Spare is the AI-native operations platform helping government agencies deliver more reliable, efficient and community-focused mobility. With deep roots in British Columbia, Spare’s founders and team live and work in the communities they serve. Spare helps agencies deliver safer fleets, lower costs, improve on-time performance, and meet rising expectations for digital self-service while supporting staff with tools that reduce manual work. Spare works with transit agencies across Canada including TransLink, Winnipeg Transit, Saskatoon Transit, Brampton Transit, and Hamilton Street Railway. Learn more at spare.com.