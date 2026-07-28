Brunswick Fire Inches Closer to Hell’s Gate Airtram

Hell’s Gate – A troubling picture went on the Facebook page Boston Bar North Bend BC Rant And Rave via Attila Banhegyi.

The Brunswick Creek fires edge near Hells Gate the (Sunday) evening of July 26. Structure protection were on site. Fire is on the east side of the Fraser as well. It was raining in Yale but didn’t reach Boston bar. We are nearing a fire edge distance where the community is out of range or potential ember showers from southern portion of this complex. I suspect structure protection in Boston bar will be demobed by EOW. North bend structure protection was removed July 21. There’s even running water there. Things feel nice in North bend as if it could be downgraded to an alert any day now. There was a reignition below the landfill 2 days ago and 7 trucks were on it for two days and it’s been mopped up by this evening. Looters are circumventing roadblocks by train jumping. Holdouts are patrolling the area.