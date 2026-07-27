Remediation Work – Chilliwack Lake Road Near Tamihi Bridge

Chilliwack – Drivers are advised to expect lane closures during daytime hours along Chilliwack Lake Road starting Wednesday, July 29, 2026.

The closures are necessary to allow Ministry of Transportation and Transit crews to perform necessary remediation work, repairing and preventing further erosion around the north pier of the Forestry Bridge 06042, known as the Tamihi Bridge.

Road and in-stream work will occur from Monday until Friday, 7 a.m. until 5 p.m., from Wednesday, July 29, until Aug. 17, 2026. Single-lane-alternating traffic is expected across the Tamihi Bridge as needed during working hours.

The rest of Chilliwack Lake Road will remain open. Traffic will be managed by traffic controllers on both sides of the bridge.

No work is planned for weekends or on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, a statutory holiday. No other road closures are associated with this project.

Drivers are reminded to obey all signs and traffic-control personnel. People travelling through the area are encouraged to plan for additional travel time, especially during peak travel periods.

For up-to-date information, check: https://DriveBC.ca