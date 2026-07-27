OPINION – Ambulance Paramedics of BC Thanks BC Wildfire Front Liners – Note To Obey Evacuation Orders

Vancouver (Jason Jackson – Provincial President – Ambulance Paramedics of BC – CUPE 873): As communities across British Columbia continue to face the impacts of active wildfires, the Ambulance Paramedics of BC extends our sincere thanks to the BC Wildfire Service, firefighters, paramedics, police, healthcare workers, local governments, volunteers, and everyone working tirelessly to protect lives and communities.



We have heard from numerous members across the province who remain committed to staffing ambulances in the communities they serve, even while their own homes are under evacuation alerts or evacuation orders. This reality reflects the extraordinary dedication of not only paramedics, but first responders across British Columbia. Every day, these professionals continue to put their communities first, often while facing significant uncertainty and personal sacrifice themselves.



If your community is placed under an evacuation order, please leave when directed. Evacuation orders are issued to protect lives. Choosing to remain behind places not only you and your family at risk, but may also require firefighters, paramedics, police, and search and rescue teams to conduct dangerous rescue operations that could otherwise have been avoided.



Wildfires are also placing significant strain on British Columbia’s healthcare system. With emergency resources stretched across the province and some communities experiencing temporary hospital service disruptions, it is more important than ever that paramedic resources remain available for those facing life-threatening medical emergencies. Every unnecessary rescue diverts valuable emergency resources away from patients and communities who may urgently need them.

Events like these remind us that British Columbia is experiencing increasingly frequent and complex climate-related emergencies that test the resilience of our communities and healthcare system. The Ambulance Paramedics of BC sees firsthand the growing impact these emergencies have on patients, first responders, and healthcare services throughout the province.



Please support our emergency responders by following evacuation orders, staying informed through official emergency updates, avoiding unnecessary travel into affected areas, and checking in on neighbours, seniors, and vulnerable members of your community.



Together, we can help protect our communities, support those on the front lines, and ensure emergency services remain available for those who need them most.