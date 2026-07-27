AbbyPD Notifies IIO BC Following Officer-Involved Shooting of Prolific Offender at Truck Stop

Abbotsford/Langley – On the evening of July 26th at approximately 11:30

p.m., Abbotsford Police Department patrol officers attended the Petro-Pass Truck Stop

located at 30586 Matsqui Place as part of an active property crime investigation

involving a prolific offender.



Officers observed two men, including the subject of their investigation, engaged in

criminal activity. As officers moved in to make arrests, the suspects attempted to flee

the scene in a Dodge Ram pickup truck. During the interaction, one AbbyPD officer

discharged their firearm. The suspects then fled the scene.



A police pursuit was authorized as the suspect vehicle travelled westbound on Highway

1 from Mt. Lehman Road. Due to the manner in which the suspect vehicle was driving

and the associated public safety risks, the pursuit was terminated a short time later. The

vehicle was last seen travelling into Langley.



At approximately 3:12 a.m. on July 27th, a resident in the 27200 block of 30th Avenue

returned home and discovered a suspicious truck parked in their driveway with a man

inside. Langley RCMP and first responders attended and located the man, who was

pronounced deceased at the scene.



Investigators have confirmed that both the deceased man and the truck were involved in

the earlier incident at Matsqui Place in Abbotsford. The second suspect remains

outstanding.



The Abbotsford Police Department has notified the Independent Investigations Office of

British Columbia (IIO BC). As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, all

media inquiries related to this incident should be directed to their office.



Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the incident at Matsqui Place, observed

the suspect vehicle during the police pursuit, or has information regarding the

outstanding suspect to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.