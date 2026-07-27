Abbotsford Voice Choose Three Candidates for October Municipal Election – Incumbent City Councillor Patricia Driessen, First-time Candidates Carmen Fast Hollett and Kristy Mills

Abbotsford (from Abbotsford Voice media release) – Three local voices with experience spanning local government, business, agriculture, education, the arts, and healthcare have joined forces to launch Abbotsford Voice, a new municipal team running together in the 2026 election with a shared commitment to listening to residents, providing responsible leadership, and moving Abbotsford forward.

Incumbent City Councillor Patricia Driessen is seeking re-election alongside first-time council candidates Carmen Fast Hollett and Kristy Mills.

“Over the past four years, I’ve seen firsthand that good ideas move forward when people work together,” said Driessen. “That’s why I helped bring together Abbotsford Voice. A team of strong community champions with different experiences, shared values, and a commitment to listening, collaborating, and getting things done for Abbotsford.”

Abbotsford Voice is focused on practical, responsible governance that delivers on the things that matter to residents. The team’s priorities include safe neighbourhoods, trustworthy and responsible governance, investing in parks and recreation, supporting local businesses, protecting agriculture, delivering essential infrastructure, and planning responsibly for Abbotsford’s continued growth.

Patricia Driessen has served on Abbotsford City Council since 2022 and has nearly 20 years of experience in event management, marketing, and communications. During her first term, she also took on additional civic roles, including serving as Second Vice Chair of the Fraser Valley Regional Library Board and representing the Fraser Valley Regional District on the Lower Mainland Local Government Association Executive.

Coming from a family of entrepreneurs and operating a family poultry farm with her husband, she understands firsthand the importance of supporting local businesses and agriculture. Her priorities include continuing to advocate for critical flood resiliency investments, advancing recreation projects, and helping create a more vibrant and active downtown.

“Abbotsford has accomplished a great deal over the past four years, and important groundwork has been laid for our future,” said Driessen. “Now, I want to help turn those plans into action and keep moving our community forward.”

Carmen Fast Hollett is a lifelong Abbotsford resident, educator, accomplished musician, business owner, and mother of four. For nearly 20 years, she has taught in the School of the Arts, Media and Culture at Trinity Western University, while mentoring young musicians and helping students develop their talents and prepare for their futures. Together with her husband, she has also helped build and operate a local chiropractic clinic serving Abbotsford families.

Her lifelong involvement in music and education has shaped her belief in the important role arts, culture, and community spaces play in creating a vibrant and connected city. Public service has also been part of Fast Hollett’s life from an early age, giving her a longstanding appreciation for local government and the importance of transparent and trustworthy leadership.

Her priorities include strengthening public trust in City Hall, supporting families and local businesses, investing in parks and recreation, and ensuring arts, culture, and community organizations continue to have a place in Abbotsford’s future.

“I believe strong communities are built when people listen, work together, and create opportunities for everyone to contribute,” said Fast Hollett. “I’m ready to bring that approach to City Council and help ensure City Hall listens, leads responsibly, and earns the trust of the people it serves.”

Kristy Mills is a registered nurse, accomplished healthcare professional, volunteer, and mother of four daughters. Throughout her career with Fraser Health, she has progressed from working on the front lines of healthcare to managerial roles focused on workforce development, education, and strategic planning.

Leading complex healthcare initiatives has given Mills extensive experience in strategic planning, responsible decision-making, collaboration, and preparing organizations to meet the needs of growing communities. She believes those same skills are essential as Abbotsford continues to grow and faces increasing demands on public services and infrastructure.

Mills is committed to strengthening community health and safety, supporting first responders, investing in parks, sports fields and courts, and ensuring the City plans responsibly for future growth while maintaining strong financial stewardship. Through her family’s involvement in youth sports, she has seen firsthand how important accessible, high-quality recreational spaces are in building healthy, connected communities.

“Every day in healthcare, I’ve seen the importance of listening to people, planning ahead, and making thoughtful decisions based on evidence,” said Mills. “Abbotsford is growing quickly, and that growth requires public servants that bring people together and plan for the future. I want to bring that approach to City Council to help keep our community safe, connected, and ready for the opportunities ahead.”

While the three candidates bring different professional backgrounds and life experiences, they are united by shared values and a commitment to working together on behalf of Abbotsford residents.

“One voice can make a difference, but together, we can make an even greater impact,” said Driessen. “That’s what Abbotsford Voice is about. Three leaders. Three different backgrounds. One shared commitment to Abbotsford.”

Over the coming months, Abbotsford Voice candidates will be meeting with residents, attending community events, and sharing more about their priorities and vision for Abbotsford’s future ahead of the municipal election on October 17, 2026.

Residents can learn more about the candidates and Abbotsford Voice’s priorities at www.abbotsfordvoice.ca.

Your City. Your Voice. Your Council.