Abbotsford Councillor Simon Gibson Will Seek Re-Election in October

Abbotsford (with files from Black Press/Wikipedia) – He though long and hard about it. Will He? Won’t He?

He will, again.

Abbotsford Councillor Simon Gibson has announced he will seek re-election in the October 17 Municipal Election.

Gibson, who most recently joined council in 2022, made the announcement on July 27.

“I was leaning toward leaving council, but have been encouraged by so many residents to remain and contribute to the leadership of our city.”

Wikipedia: Simon John Gibson (born 1950) is a Canadian politician who, after being defeated in the 1996 provincial election as a candidate for the Reform Party, was elected to the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia in the 2013 provincial election and again in the 2017 provincial election.[2] He represented the electoral district of Abbotsford-Mission as a member of the British Columbia Liberal Party until his defeat in the 2020 provincial election. During his two terms in the BC Legislature, he served as Parliamentary Secretary for Independent Schools and as Opposition critic for Advanced Education.

Prior to his election, Gibson was a member of Abbotsford City Council for more than 30 years.[3] In the 2022 municipal elections, he was again elected to Abbotsford City Council.