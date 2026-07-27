Abbotsford and Mission Move to Stage 2 Water Restrictions – Lawns, Washing Driveways

Abbotsford/Mission – As dry conditions persist and drought conditions expected to intensify across the province, Stage 2 water restrictions will come into effect in Abbotsford and Mission starting July 31. Residents and businesses are being asked to help protect local water supplies by reducing water use and continuing to observe or adopt water-wise practices.

Stage 2 restrictions include:

Lawns: Lawn watering is prohibited. No new Lawn Sprinkling Permits will be issued or renewed; existing permits will be honored until they expire. Most grasses naturally enter a state of dormancy during dry periods and will resume active growth when rain resumes.

Lawn watering is prohibited. No new Lawn Sprinkling Permits will be issued or renewed; existing permits will be honored until they expire. Most grasses naturally enter a state of dormancy during dry periods and will resume active growth when rain resumes. Garden, trees and shrubs: Permitted watering methods include micro/drip irrigation, soaker hoses, hand-held containers and hoses with a spring-loaded shut-off device. Automated sprinkler use is restricted to between 5:00 and 9:00 a.m. for residential customers and between 4:00 and 9:00 a.m. for non-residential or combined non-residential customers.

Permitted watering methods include micro/drip irrigation, soaker hoses, hand-held containers and hoses with a spring-loaded shut-off device. Automated sprinkler use is restricted to between 5:00 and 9:00 a.m. for residential customers and between 4:00 and 9:00 a.m. for non-residential or combined non-residential customers. Driveways, sidewalks and buildings: Residential washing of impermeable surfaces is prohibited unless required for health and safety or if preparing the surface for treatment. In those cases, a hose with an automatic shut-off device must be used.

Residential washing of impermeable surfaces is prohibited unless required for health and safety or if preparing the surface for treatment. In those cases, a hose with an automatic shut-off device must be used. Commercial flower and vegetable farms within the Urban Development Area: Limit water use to the minimum necessary.

Limit water use to the minimum necessary. School and community sport fields: Sand-based fields may be watered daily, and soil-based fields may be watered on alternate days, in both cases between the hours of 11 p.m. and 8 a.m.

Sand-based fields may be watered daily, and soil-based fields may be watered on alternate days, in both cases between the hours of 11 p.m. and 8 a.m. Water Play Parks: May remain open but must be operated by user-activated switches.

May remain open but must be operated by user-activated switches. Golf Courses: Fairway watering is limited to one day per week.

Vegetable gardens and fruit bearing trees and shrubs are exempt from Stage 2 restrictions.

Residents are encouraged to be mindful of their water use and avoid waste to help preserve the available supply for the most essential uses. Moving to Stage 2 Water Restrictions will help maintain a sustainable and reliable water supply and reduce the risk of more severe water shortages during high-demand periods.

For full details on Stage 2 restrictions and additional practical water conservation tips visit www.ourwatermatters.ca.