Mission RCMP – Missing Man – James Lorne Webbe

Mission – RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing man from Mission, James Lorne Webber, who was reported missing on July 22, 2026.

James Webber was last seen on approximately July 1, 2026.

Description:

Caucasian

74 years

6 ft 2 in (188 cm)

200 lbs (90 kg)

Grey short hair,

trimmed grey beard

blue eyes.

He is missing the index finger and ring finger on his right hand. Mr. Webber is known to frequent Mission and Abbotsford.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts ofJames Webberis urged to contact their local police, or Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161.