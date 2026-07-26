Former Abbotsford School Trustee Freddy Latham Seeking Re-election to the Abbotsford Board of Education

Abbotsford – Former Abbotsford School Trustee Freddy Latham has announced she is seeking re- election to the Abbotsford Board of Education, bringing decades of experience as an

educator, arts advocate, former trustee and community volunteer. Her work in Abbotsford,

spans classrooms, theatres, literacy initiatives and cultural organizations. Freddy is known

for her leadership in children’s theatre and her commitment to supporting young people

through academics, arts, sports, and inclusive learning environments.



A former Trustee (2014-2022), she brings experience in public education governance,

strategic planning and fiscal oversight. Her background has shaped her understanding of

how schools function and how students thrive when supported by a strong, progressive

workforce. “Our students have incredible potential that is supported by the dedication of

parents and staff within our schools. Parent voice is incredibly important in supporting

student learning”, say Latham.



Trustees play an important role in providing thoughtful leadership, setting strategic

direction and ensuring responsible stewardship of public resources. “As a trustee, I will

listen carefully, work collaboratively with colleagues and advocate for opportunities that

help every student learn, grow and succeed,” she says.



Freddy is seeking another term because she would like further opportunities to make a

positive impact on the future of public education in the Abbotsford School District. She

says, “Strong schools are built through collaboration, careful planning and a commitment

to putting students at the centre of every decision.”



Priorities:

Mental Health and wellbeing resources and program supports

She is founder and Artistic Director of Abbotsford Children’s Theatre, where she has

mentored countless young people and encouraged parent involvement as part of the

creative process. In the last two decades, ACT has been presenting daytime performances

for Abbotsford Elementary schools, in an effort to make theatre accessible and inclusive

for all. “Over two thousand students attend annually – theatre for kids, by kids is our motto”,

says Latham.



Other volunteer work includes serving as a board member of the Reach Gallery Museum,

Chair of Literacy Matters (Abbotsford), member of the Scholarship Committee – Abbotsford

Community Foundation and member of Stetís ímexstowx, a Truth and Reconciliation Event.

Her dedication to arts advocacy and youth development has been recognized through

several honours including the Paul Harris Award from the Abbotsford Rotary Club (2004

and 2005), Order of Abbotsford (2008), Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal (2012)

and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Abbotsford Arts Council (2016).



Freddy holds a Bachelor of Education Degree from the University of British Columbia and

diplomas in ELL, Counselling and Fine Arts, and has taught both youth and adults

throughout her career. She continues to support public education and community

organizations by championing opportunities for children and youth to learn, participate,

and grow. Giving back has always been central to her life, and she remains grateful for

every opportunity to serve the Abbotsford community.



“Trustees have an important role to play in our school system and community. We are all

stakeholders in Public Education. Please take the time to vote on October 17.”



For more information, you can go to www.freddylatham.ca or email Freddy at

hello@freddylatham.ca.