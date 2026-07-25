UPDATE – Boston Bar Water System Remains Compromised After Vandalism – Hope RCMP Ask for Witnesses and Info

Boston Bar/FVRD – UPDATE JULY 25 – In a terse media statement from the FVRD: The Fraser Valley Regional District (FVRD) Boston Bar water system was vandalized leaving unknown damage to the community’s critical infrastructure.

The Boston Bar water system is located in an Evacuation Order area in the Brunswick Complex Wildfire. On Thursday, July 23, 2026, due to the dynamic nature of the Brunswick Complex Wildfire, it was anticipated that water may need to be shut off in order to protect critical infrastructure which quickly transitioned to the action of turning off the water due to draw sharply increasing and water supply sharply decreasing. These stages of water access were communicated publicly even though nobody should be in an Evacuation Order area. Meanwhile, there had been an existing notification of a Boil Water Notice, a Stage 4 Water Conservation measure, and notification that the FVRD was prioritizing water access to BC Wildfire Service. At approximately 11:30 p.m. on July 23, 2026, the FVRD received a high flow alarm which indicated that the valve riser was opened to the water system which fed the system with water. By turning this valve, and doing so incorrectly, it created the potential to build a water hammer throughout the water system thus creating a catastrophic failure to the water system. Fortunately, FVRD staff were made aware of this situation and could respond onsite by turning the water service back off at approximately 1:30 a.m.

Until the area is safe to enter, the water system is unable to be assessed and the extent of damage identified. Once a thorough and exhaustive assessment is completed and the water system is restored, the FVRD will ensure all steps are taken to provide safe drinking water for the people who utilize the water system. Unfortunately, this incident has the potential to burden taxpayers who pay for water service through substantial repair costs for the water system. The FVRD is hoping the water system endured minimal damage as a result of the vandalism however, felt it important to advise the community about the potential damage.

This is an active and ongoing police investigation. If you have any information on who is responsible for this act of vandalism, please contact the Hope RCMP with Police File# 2026-31913.

UPDATE – July 23, 2026 @ 2:25 PM – Water system for Boston Bar back to normal.

UPDATE – July 23, 2026 @ 1:38 PM – Boil Water Advisory for Boston Bar is in place.

Boston Bar RCMP – The Boston Bar area continues to be affected by active wildfire conditions. Public and officer safety remain the highest priorities as police operations adapt to the evolving situation.

Due to the active wildfire and rapidly changing conditions, the area is not considered safe for members of the public to remain in unless authorized by emergency officials. Residents and visitors are urged to comply with all evacuation orders and alerts issued by local authorities.

RCMP officers remain actively engaged in monitoring the affected area and responding to incidents as operationally feasible and safe to do so. Police resources continue to be deployed in support of public safety, emergency operations, and the protection of evacuated communities. Response decisions will be guided by wildfire conditions and the need to ensure the safety of both the public and emergency responders.

Individuals should avoid travelling into the affected area and leave immediately if directed to do so by emergency officials.

“We want the public to understand that these conditions are unsafe for everyone,” says Superintendent Darren Pankratz of the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment. “Our priority is protecting life and supporting emergency response efforts. RCMP officers continue to work alongside our partners to help maintain public safety and security while wildfire conditions remain active. It is critical that people follow evacuation instructions and stay away from affected areas.”

The Boston Bar RCMP will continue working closely with emergency management partners and will adjust operational deployments as conditions permit.

ORIGINAL STORY – In a FVRD media release marked – *URGENT* – July 23, 2026 @ 12:12 PM

Due to the dynamic nature of the Brunswick Complex Wildfire, it is anticipated that water may need to be shut down on the Boston Bar water system in order to protect critical infrastructure. If you have remained in the Evacuation Order area and are continuing to use water the area is under a water conservation restrictions.

Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon remains closed.