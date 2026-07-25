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Right Out Of A Movie — AbbyPD Responds After Motorhome Enters Active Runway at Abbotsford Airport

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Right Out Of A Movie — AbbyPD Responds After Motorhome Enters Active Runway at Abbotsford Airport

Abbotsford – It was almost like a scene from the 1994 movie “Speed” with Keanu Reeves, Dennis Hopper, and Sandra Bullock.

But this was very real !

On Saturday afternoon around 4:35PM., AbbyPD Patrol officers
responded to the Abbotsford International Airport after a motorhome crashed through a
perimeter fence along Threshold Drive and entered an active runway.


Airport staff immediately responded, while air traffic control implemented measures to
safely reroute general aviation aircraft operating at the airport. AbbyPD officers arrived
on scene at 4:41 p.m. and arrested a 53-year-old Abbotsford man without incident.

Airport operations were briefly disrupted as a result of the incident but have since
returned to normal operations. No injuries have been reported as a result of this
incident.


The investigation remains in its early stages, and investigators are working to determine
the circumstances that led to the man driving his motorhome through the airport’s
perimeter fence and onto an active runway.


Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the incident, observed the motorhome
on airport property prior to the breach, or has relevant dash camera footage to contact
the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

2026 Abby PD YXX July 25
2026 Abby PD YXX July 25

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