Skip to content

AbbyPD Composite Sketch – Attempted Child Luring

Home
Crime
AbbyPD Composite Sketch – Attempted Child Luring

Abbotsford – On Wednesday afternoon, July 22nd, 2026, at approximately 5:30 p.m.,
two girls under the age of 10 were playing outside their apartment complex located at
33538 Marshall Road when they were approached by an unknown man who attempted
to lure them into his vehicle.


During the encounter, one of the girls called out for her parents, who were nearby,
prompting the suspect to leave the area. The girls were not physically harmed during
the incident.

The suspect is described as a South Asian male in his 50s, between 5’5″ and 5’9″ tall,
with a heavy build and a noticeable belly. Investigators believe he may be associated to
a light-coloured sedan.


AbbyPD’s Major Crime Unit is actively investigating this incident. Detectives are
releasing a composite sketch of the suspect and are urging anyone who recognizes the
man, or has information that may assist in identifying him, to contact police.


Investigators are also asking anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area, or
who may have dash-cam or surveillance footage from the vicinity around the time of the
incident, to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

2026 AbbyPD July Attempted Child Luring Screenshot 2026-07-25 at 12-50-24 Attempted Abduction 26-31191 – Dropbox

Share This:

Coast Valley Markets 2026

2026 Chilliwack Hoedown for Hospice

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2026

American Rock Legens Seger Fogerty RockItBoy Entertainment

RockIt Boy Entertainment Mr Crowley Ozzy Tribute 2026

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

fighter-vodka-deep-blue-distilleries

On Key

Related Posts