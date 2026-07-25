AbbyPD Composite Sketch – Attempted Child Luring

Abbotsford – On Wednesday afternoon, July 22nd, 2026, at approximately 5:30 p.m.,

two girls under the age of 10 were playing outside their apartment complex located at

33538 Marshall Road when they were approached by an unknown man who attempted

to lure them into his vehicle.



During the encounter, one of the girls called out for her parents, who were nearby,

prompting the suspect to leave the area. The girls were not physically harmed during

the incident.



The suspect is described as a South Asian male in his 50s, between 5’5″ and 5’9″ tall,

with a heavy build and a noticeable belly. Investigators believe he may be associated to

a light-coloured sedan.



AbbyPD’s Major Crime Unit is actively investigating this incident. Detectives are

releasing a composite sketch of the suspect and are urging anyone who recognizes the

man, or has information that may assist in identifying him, to contact police.



Investigators are also asking anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area, or

who may have dash-cam or surveillance footage from the vicinity around the time of the

incident, to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.