Mission RCMP Welcomes Inspector Ray Monsef as New Officer-in-Charge

Mission – The Lower Mainland District RCMP and the City of Mission are pleased to announce that Inspector Ray Monsef has been selected as the new Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Mission RCMP.

Inspector Monsef is a 26-year member of the RCMP and has spent his entire service working in the Lower Mainland. He’s an experienced police officer with a background in detachment operations and administration, including frontline and community policing.

Inspector Monsef began his career with the North Vancouver Detachment before moving to the University Detachment, where he continued to work in frontline policing. He later transferred to E Division Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) before returning to detachment operations in Coquitlam, serving with the Community Policing Prolific Target Team and in frontline roles.

He later transferred to the Langley RCMP, where he worked in general duty and with the General Investigation Unit (GIU). From there, he was promoted to Sergeant and moved to the Surrey Detachment where he served as a District Supervisor and Watch Commander before taking on the role of Advisory Operations Non-Commissioned Officer.

In August 2023, he was commissioned to the rank of Inspector and returned to frontline operations as a Duty Officer. Throughout his time in Surrey, Inspector Monsef has played a key role in the policing transition, supporting members and overseeing operational service delivery to the community.

In his most recent role, Inspector Monsef oversaw frontline policing operations with the RCMP’s Surrey Provincial Operations Support Unit (SPOSU).

“I am honoured to have been selected as the Detachment Commander for the Mission RCMP,” says Inspector Monsef. “After 26 years in this profession, I have learnt that policing is built on trust, relationships, and service and I am looking forward to engaging with the community, working with law enforcement partners and supporting the officers and staff at the Detachment.”

“On behalf of Council and the City of Mission, I’m very pleased to welcome Inspector Monsef as our new RCMP Officer-in-Charge,” says Mayor of Mission, Paul Horn. “We are excited to see that Ray brings a set of skills well suited to the work ahead, including collaboration with bylaw departments, mental health and healthcare professionals, and the Integrated Teams. That prevention and partnership-based approach is vital to modern policing and community safety.”

“Inspector Monsef’s in-depth understanding of frontline policing will be a valuable asset to the City of Mission,” says Assistant Commissioner Elija Rain, Lower Mainland District Commander. “He has a strong foundation in operational policing and also understands the complexities of the investigative and administrative aspects of our work.”