Highway 7 Slope Stabilization Work – West of Hope – July 25 to August 12

Hope – Drivers can expect delays as crews complete slope stabilization work at the site of a previous rockfall on Highway 7, approximately three kilometres west of Hope.

Following a significant rockfall in November 2024, work is progressing to repair and stabilize the rock slope. Construction activities include installing rock bolts, applying shotcrete and constructing a rockfall fence that is designed to stop or slow falling rock.

Work is scheduled from Saturday, July 25, until Aug. 12, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily. Some activities may begin earlier to accommodate limited helicopter availability. Crews will be working seven days a week throughout this final construction period.

From Sunday, July 26, until Friday, July 31, and from Aug. 3 until Aug. 12, single-lane alternating traffic will be in effect. Drivers should expect delays of up to 20 minutes and are encouraged to plan for additional travel time.

No traffic impacts are anticipated on Saturday, July 25, Aug. 1 or Aug. 2. During those days, crews will focus on activities that do not require traffic control to accommodate a large event taking place at Camp Hope.

The project is expected to be complete by Aug. 12, 2026, and may finish earlier if work progresses ahead of schedule.

For up-to-date information about road conditions, please visit https://www.drivebc.ca/.